The RTP network processed 2.05 million payments earlier this month and reached a single-day value record of $8.36 billion a few days later, network operator The Clearing House said.

The RTP network hit the single-day payment record on Feb. 13 and hit the value record on Feb. 18, according to a statement. The payment record was driven by steady growth in consumer use cases, including digital wallet transfers, earned wage access disbursements and account-to-account transfers.

TCH last year raised the network’s transaction limit from $1 million to $10 million. More than 1,100 financial institutions currently use the network.