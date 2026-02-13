The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network has launched a new dedicated webpage to confidentially accept whistleblower tips on fraud, money laundering and sanctions violations.

FinCEN’s whistleblower program offers incentives and protections to encourage individuals to provide information about violations or conspiracies to commit violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, and other statutes. Individuals who voluntarily provide tips may receive a reward if that information leads to a successful enforcement action that results in monetary penalties exceeding $1 million. FinCEN announced it will begin processing and paying awards once it finalizes the implementing rule.