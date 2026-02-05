The American Bankers Association Foundation today unveiled a first-of-its-kind report capturing forward-looking ideas from bankers, community leaders and nonprofit partners on how financial institutions can drive meaningful economic and community impact in the decades ahead.

“Ideas to Impact: A Framework for Influencing Banking’s Next Century” was developed as part of the ABA Foundation’s 100th anniversary in 2025. The free report highlights a wide range of ideas for banks to expand access to housing, strengthen local economies, promote financial inclusion and protect vulnerable populations. The ideas were sourced through a nationwide call for bold, community-driven solutions to some of the most pressing financial challenges facing U.S. families.

The report organizes submissions into seven focus areas — affordable housing, community and economic development, financial education, financial inclusion, protecting older Americans, supporting military families and volunteerism. From baby bonds as a tool for building generational wealth to shared banking hubs in rural areas, contributors offered scalable approaches that banks can adapt to meet local needs.

“Banks are uniquely positioned to help build a more resilient and inclusive financial future, and this report offers tangible ideas for how our industry can continue to meet evolving community needs,” said Lindsay Torrico, executive director of the ABA Foundation. “The report captures the bold imagination and deep commitment of people both in and outside of banking who believe that stronger communities are built through partnership, innovation and a shared determination to expand opportunity for all.”