The American Bankers Association today announced that Lia Fordjour has been named its new chief financial officer and that Tifany Pedersen has been named the new head of marketing.

Fordjour brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience. Since joining ABA in 2022, she has overseen the development of the association’s consolidated annual budget, led coordination of annual audit and tax deliverables, prepared monthly financial reporting for executive leadership and the ABA board, and managed key forecasting and internal cost allocation models. She has also served as treasurer of the ABA Foundation. Prior to her time at ABA, Fordjour served as CFO for the United Nations Foundation, where she oversaw all accounting, budgeting, contracting and fiscal reporting.

Pedersen comes to ABA from Amazon, where she most recently served as head of employer brand marketing for Alexa and Amazon Devices, directing end to end brand strategy and integrated campaigns and overseeing marketing optimization across digital, web and social channels. Before joining Amazon, Pedersen was senior global employer brand director for Marriott International, where she built a global brand strategy for 30 hotel brands across 120 countries, launched research-driven marketing campaigns and delivered award-winning digital marketing initiatives.