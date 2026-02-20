The Federal Reserve’s stress test proposal is an encouraging step toward transparency, but further changes would help the agency more fully realize its goal of a more objective process that aligns capital charges with risk, the American Bankers Association, Bank Policy Institute and four other associations said today in a joint letter.

The Fed proposal would require it to annually disclose the model documentation and scenarios, as well as seek public comment on any material changes to the models. It would also shift the jump-off date of the stress test from Dec. 31 to Sept. 30.

The associations called the proposal “a welcome move to the transparency and public comment that the law requires.” However, they had several recommendations for how to improve it: