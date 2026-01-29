President Trump, Senate Democrats and several Senate Republicans have reached a deal on government funding for several agencies that is set to expire at the end of Friday, Jan. 30, news reports said Thursday. The deal would separate five spending bills from the so-called “minibus” package that recently passed the House and fund the agencies through Sept. 30.

Under the deal, the Department of Homeland Security would receive two weeks of stopgap funding while lawmakers and the White House continue to negotiate over changes to its longer-term spending authorization. DHS includes the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which administers the National Flood Insurance Program.

Once the Senate votes, the bills must return to the House for final passage. With the House in recess until Monday, it is possible that the affected government agencies — which also include foreign policy and national security, the military, transportation, health, labor and education, as well as the Department of Housing and Urban Development and financial services agencies that receive congressional appropriations — could experience a brief and temporary government shutdown over the weekend. (Because the prudential bank regulators are not funded through appropriations, they continue to operate during a government shutdown.)