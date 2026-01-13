Sales of new single-family houses in October 2025 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 737,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 0.1% below the September 2025 rate of 738,000 and is 18.7% above the October 2024 rate of 621,000.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of October 2025 was 488,000. This is virtually unchanged from the September 2025 estimate of 488,000 and is 1.7% above the October 2024 estimate of 480,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in October 2025 was $392,300. This is 3.3% below the September 2025 price of $405,800 and is 8% below the October 2024 price of $426,300. The average sales price of new houses sold in October 2025 was $498,000. This is 3% above the September 2025 price of $483,500 and is 4.6% below the October 2024 price of $521,900.

Read the Census/HUD release.