The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.06% this week, down from 6.16% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 7.04%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.38%, down from 5.46% last week. A year ago, the rate was 6.27%.
Nichols: Credit card rate cap would harm those it is meant to help
While the Trump administration’s concern about affordability is commendable, a proposed 10% cap on credit card interest rates would hurt the very people the president is seeking to help, American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols told...