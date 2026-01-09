Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,412,000. This is 0.2% below the revised September rate of 1,415,000 and is 1.1% below the October 2024 rate of 1,428,000. Single-family authorizations in October were at a rate of 876,000; this is 0.5% below the revised September figure of 880,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 481,000 in October.

Privately-owned housing starts in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,246,000. This is 4.6% below the revised September estimate of 1,306,000 and is 7.8% below the October 2024 rate of 1,352,000. Single-family housing starts in October were at a rate of 874,000; this is 5.4% above the revised September figure of 829,000. The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 347,000.

Privately-owned housing completions in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,386,000. This is 1.1% above the revised September estimate of 1,371,000, but is 15.3% below the October 2024 rate of 1,636,000. Single-family housing completions in October were at a rate of 1,009,000; this is 6.0% above the revised September rate of 952,000. The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 367,000.

Read the Census release