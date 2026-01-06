The Federal Communications Commission today issued an order extending the effective date of the “revoke all” rule from April 11, 2026, to Jan. 31, 2027. Under the revoke all rule – which the FCC is currently reconsidering – a bank or other business is required to treat a consumer’s revocation of consent under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act to receive one type of call or message as a revocation of all consented-to calls and messages.

The extension was issued after the American Bankers Association, joined by the National Consumer Law Center, asked the FCC to extend the effective date pending the agency’s reconsideration of the rule.

“A further, limited extension of the effective date of this rule would . . . relieve banks and other callers of the requirement to design and implement complex processes to comply with the rule while the commission is engaged in rulemaking to reconsider the rule,” the organizations said.