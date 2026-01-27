Andrew Ting has joined the American Bankers Association as its new deputy general counsel and executive vice president, where he will lead strategic legal efforts to enhance the public policy environment for U.S. banks, along with other association legal activities.

In his new role, Ting will provide strategic leadership for the Office of General Counsel, overseeing a team of senior attorneys, and will provide expert counsel to ABA on a broad range of legal matters, including fintech, artificial intelligence, payment systems, bank law and many other areas.

“Andrew brings tremendous legal experience and business acumen to our general counsel’s office, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our legal team,” ABA General Counsel Tom Pinder said. “His substantial financial services experience as well as his work at high-growth technology companies will benefit ABA members as well as our own business operations.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join ABA and to work alongside our strong legal team in providing member guidance and counsel on a range of critical issues,” Ting said. “ABA’s wide range of support for banks of all sizes will only grow in the years ahead, and I look forward to contributing to that important work.”

Before joining ABA, Ting served as chief legal officer and corporate secretary at Panorama Education, an education technology company, where he led cross-functional teams to support enterprise operations serving 15 million students across more than 2,000 state and local government agencies. Prior to that, he was general counsel and chief compliance officer at Koalafi, a consumer lending company, where he was lead legal, compliance and financial regulatory counsel, and general counsel and chief compliance officer with Canapi Ventures. His previous experience also includes roles providing corporate and financial regulatory counsel at SpringHarbor Financial and Promontory MortgagePath, Promontory Financial Group, and Latham & Watkins.

Ting holds positions as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, where he teaches entrepreneurship, and as a professorial lecturer in law at the George Washington University Law School, where he teaches corporate and tax planning.

He holds a juris doctor from Harvard Law School along with a B.A. in social studies from Harvard.