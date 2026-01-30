ABA DataBank: ARMs are noticeable but niche
Adjustable-rate mortgages are increasing but remain just a small subset of the mortgage market.
ABA expressed strong support for the agencies’ proposal to lower the CBLR threshold from 9% to 8% and to extend the grace period for returning to compliance with the qualifying criteria from two quarters to four quarters.
President Trump announced that he has nominated former Federal Reserve board member Kevin Warsh to be the next chair of the Fed.
Policymakers have reached a deal on government funding for several agencies that is set to expire on Jan. 30, but with the House in recess until Monday, it is possible that affected government agencies could experience a brief...
The ABA Office of the Chief Economist believes that this suggests that trade could weigh modestly on near-term economic growth, as higher imports and weaker exports contributed to a wider deficit.
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.10% this week. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.49%.
