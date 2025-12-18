President Trump today ordered federal agencies to quickly implement an existing proposal to reclassify marijuana to expand the availability of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

Biden administration officials in 2024 proposed reclassifying marijuana so it is no longer a strictly controlled Schedule I drug but instead a Schedule III drug, which has fewer restrictions. Examples of Schedule III drugs are Tylenol with codeine and testosterone.

In a new executive order, President Trump directed the attorney general’s office to expedite the rescheduling. In light of the new legal restrictions recently placed on cannabidiol products, he also directed White House officials to work with Congress to expand access to cannabidiol products and ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to develop research models to improve access to the products “in accordance with federal law.”