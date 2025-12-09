The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.8 points in November to 99, remaining above its 52-year average of 98, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. The Uncertainty Index rose three points from October to 91.

In November, 21% of small business owners cited labor quality as their single most important problem, down six points and erasing most of October’s sudden increase, NFIB said. Inflation ranked as the second most important problem.

The average rate paid on short maturity loans was 7.9% in November, down 0.8 points from October and the lowest level since May 2023. When asked to evaluate the overall health of their business, 11% reported it as excellent (down one point), and 53% reported it as good (up two points). Thirty percent reported the health of their business as fair (down three points), and 5% reported it as poor (up one point).