A federal grand jury in Nebraska has returned two indictments charging 54 individuals for their alleged roles in stealing millions of dollars from bank and credit union ATMs across the U.S., the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

The alleged conspiracy developed and deployed a variant of malware known as Ploutus, which was used to hack into ATMs and then force the machines to dispense cash in a crime commonly known as “ATM jackpotting,” according to a DOJ statement. The suspects would travel in groups, using multiple vehicles, to the locations of targeted banks and credit unions. They would conduct initial reconnaissance and take note of external security features at the ATMs. Following their reconnaissance, the groups would open the hood or door of ATMs and then wait nearby to see whether they had triggered an alarm or a law enforcement response.

The DOJ said the defendants were connected to the criminal organization Tren de Aragua. They were charged with a range of crimes, ranging from fraud to bank burglary, and could face a maximum prison terms ranging between 20 and 335 years.