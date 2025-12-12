The House yesterday approved a capital formation package that included provisions from bills supported by the American Bankers Association.
The Increasing Investor Opportunities Act (H.R. 3383) received strong bipartisan support, passing 302-123. Rolled into the bill were three provisions that originated as separate bills backed by ABA:
- Section 202, the Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act, led by Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.), would authorize 403(b) plans to invest in bank collective investment trusts.
- Section 204, the Senior Security Act, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), would create a task force at the Securities and Exchange Commission dedicated to combating exploitation of senior investors.
- Section 205, the Improving Disclosures for Investors Act of 2025, led by Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.), would require the SEC to promulgate rules to allow for the use of electronic delivery options to meet regulatory communication requirements to investors.
The legislation next heads to the Senate.