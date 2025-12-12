The House yesterday approved a capital formation package that included provisions from bills supported by the American Bankers Association.

The Increasing Investor Opportunities Act (H.R. 3383) received strong bipartisan support, passing 302-123. Rolled into the bill were three provisions that originated as separate bills backed by ABA:

Section 202, the Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act, led by Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.), would authorize 403(b) plans to invest in bank collective investment trusts.

Section 204, the Senior Security Act, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), would create a task force at the Securities and Exchange Commission dedicated to combating exploitation of senior investors.

Section 205, the Improving Disclosures for Investors Act of 2025, led by Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.), would require the SEC to promulgate rules to allow for the use of electronic delivery options to meet regulatory communication requirements to investors.

The legislation next heads to the Senate.