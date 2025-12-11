The Federal Reserve board today unanimously reappointed the Reserve Bank presidents and first vice presidents. By law, all presidents and first vice presidents serve five-year terms, with each of the current terms expiring on February 28, 2026.
They are:
- Boston: Susan Collins, president; and Karen Pennell, first vice president
- New York: John Williams, president; and Sushmita Shukla, first vice president
- Philadelphia: Anna Paulson, president; and Jeanne Rentezelas, first vice president
- Cleveland: Beth Hammack, president; and Mark Meder, first vice president
- Richmond: Thomas Barkin, president; and Becky Bareford, first vice president
- Atlanta: Cheryl Venable, first vice president
- Chicago: Austan Goolsbee, president
- St. Louis: Alberto Musalem, president; and François Henriquez, first vice president
- Minneapolis: Neel Kashkari, president; and Ron Feldman, first vice president
- Kansas City: Jeffrey Schmid, president; Kimberly Robbins, first vice president
- Dallas: Lorie Logan, president; and Robert Triplett, first vice president
- San Francisco: Mary Daly, president; and Sarah Devany, first vice president
Raphael Bostic previously announced his retirement as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta at the end of his current term, and Shonda Clay had previously been approved as first vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago for a term starting March 1, 2026, following the retirement of Ellen Bromagen from that role.