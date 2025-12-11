The Federal Reserve board today unanimously reappointed the Reserve Bank presidents and first vice presidents. By law, all presidents and first vice presidents serve five-year terms, with each of the current terms expiring on February 28, 2026.

They are:

Boston: Susan Collins, president; and Karen Pennell, first vice president

New York: John Williams, president; and Sushmita Shukla, first vice president

Philadelphia: Anna Paulson, president; and Jeanne Rentezelas, first vice president

Cleveland: Beth Hammack, president; and Mark Meder, first vice president

Richmond: Thomas Barkin, president; and Becky Bareford, first vice president

Atlanta: Cheryl Venable, first vice president

Chicago: Austan Goolsbee, president

St. Louis: Alberto Musalem, president; and François Henriquez, first vice president

Minneapolis: Neel Kashkari, president; and Ron Feldman, first vice president

Kansas City: Jeffrey Schmid, president; Kimberly Robbins, first vice president

Dallas: Lorie Logan, president; and Robert Triplett, first vice president

San Francisco: Mary Daly, president; and Sarah Devany, first vice president

Raphael Bostic previously announced his retirement as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta at the end of his current term, and Shonda Clay had previously been approved as first vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago for a term starting March 1, 2026, following the retirement of Ellen Bromagen from that role.