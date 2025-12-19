Existing home sales increased by 0.5% in November from the previous month, according to the National Association of Realtors. Sales were down 1% from a year before. Total housing inventory was 1.43 million units. The median home price was $409,200.
Government holiday closures will not change compliance timelines
President Trump’s recent executive order closing federal government agencies on Dec. 24 and 26 does not affect the timing requirements in regulations with requirements based on business days, such as Regulation Z (TRID and right of rescission), Regulation...