The American Red Cross is accepting donations from organizations and individuals to aid in recovery efforts after floods and landslides displaced tens of thousands of people in Washington state. The American Bankers Association and Washington Bankers Association are asking banks to consider making donations, with WBA maintaining a webpage on how to help.

According to NBC News, as many as 100,000 Washington residents have been asked to evacuate their homes following historic floods after storms dumped as much as 16 inches of rain on some parts of the state last week. More rain is expected in the coming days.

Several bank branches and their employees have been affected. The Red Cross accepts one-time donations through its website.