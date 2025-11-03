The average time for regulators to approve a proposed bank merger fell to four months in 2025, which is the shortest average since 1990, the Financial Times reported.

The U.K. newspaper, citing figures gathered by S&P Global, noted that regulatory approvals have sped up significantly during the opening months of the Trump administration. Nearly 150 bank mergers worth about $45 billion have closed so far this year.

Under the Biden administration, the average time for approval peaked at almost seven months, according to the report.