The Financial Action Task Force has updated its lists of jurisdictions with strategic deficiencies in countering anti-money laundering, the financing of terrorism and the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced today. U.S. financial institutions should consider the FATF’s stance toward these jurisdictions when reviewing their obligations and risk-based policies, procedures and practices, the agency said.

On Oct. 24, FATF removed Burkina Faso, Mozambique, Nigeria and South Africa from its list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring.

FATF’s list of high-risk jurisdictions subject to a call for action remains the same, with Iran, North Korea and Burma subject to calls for action. Specifically, FATF continued to call on jurisdictions to apply countermeasures on Iran.