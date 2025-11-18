For the sixth year, U.S. consumers are conducting their banking via mobile apps more than any other method, according to a new survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Bankers Association.

The national survey found that consumers continue to embrace digital banking channels, with app adoption most popular among younger generations. Still, baby boomers are increasingly turning to apps to manage their accounts. Among the survey findings:

54% of bank customers use apps on phones or other mobile devices as their top option for managing their bank accounts.

22% use online banking via laptop or PC more often.

The next most popular banking methods include visiting a branch (9%), ATMs (6%) and telephone calls (4%).

The percentage of those using mobile banking apps the most has more than doubled since ABA first teamed with Morning Consult to conduct this survey in 2017 (26% said mobile app was their preferred banking method that year).

About two-thirds of Generation Z (63%) and millennials (67%) use mobile banking apps most often, while more than half of Generation X (56%) do so.

For the first time in the survey, baby boomers said they use mobile banking apps the most (38%), while the percentage that said they primarily utilize online banking via laptop or PC to manage their accounts dipped from 41% in 2024 to 35% this year.

When it comes to bank branches, about one in eight baby boomers (12%) visit branches the most often, while only 3% of Gen Z prefer to visit a branch.

95% of consumers rate their bank’s online and mobile app experience as “excellent,” “very good,” or “good.”

When considering the growth of digital and online tools as well as traditional branches and ATMs, 96% of respondents characterized their overall access to banking services today as “excellent,” “very good” or “good.”

86% said innovation and technological improvements by banks are making it easier for all Americans to access financial services.

“America’s banks are investing in innovation to meet their customers wherever they are,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Whether you are on your way to work in a big city, checking crops on the family farm or spending time at home with friends and family, you’re always connected to your bank these days. This survey shows that Americans appreciate the convenience and safety that come with their bank account.”