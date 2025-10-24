Duncan Taylor has been named the next president and CEO of the Washington Bankers Association, effective Feb. 1, 2026. He will succeed Glen Simecek, who is retiring at the end of January after serving eight years with WBA.

Taylor is currently WBA’s senior vice president and COO. He previously was director of membership and operations, helping to lead many of the association’s initiatives, including Bankers Care.

Under Simecek’s tenure, WBA extensively revamped and expanded the association’s advocacy program as well as introduced new professional development programs, including the launch of Understanding Bank Performance, which now includes partners from more than 30 states, according to WBA. Simecek also strengthened community initiatives such as Bankers Care, achieved membership growth and oversaw WBA through the COVID pandemic and the 2023 bank crisis.