The American Bankers Association today announced that James “Dan” Rollins III has been named chair of ABA’s American Bankers Council for the 2025–2026 membership year. Rollins is chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank, a nearly 150-year-old institution with $55 billion in assets and more than 390 locations spanning the South and Texas.

“It’s a privilege to be selected as chair of the American Bankers Council,” said Rollins. “This group plays a critical role in shaping the future of banking policy and advocating for the needs of midsize banks that are deeply rooted in their communities. I look forward to working with my peers to advance solutions that support innovation and the long-term strength of our sector.”

“Dan Rollins brings decades of leadership experience and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing midsize banks,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “His strategic vision and commitment to community service make him an ideal leader for the Council, and we look forward to working with him on a range of important issues affecting midsize institutions and our industry as a whole.”

Rollins became CEO of BancorpSouth Bank in 2012, was appointed chairman of the board in April 2014 and led its merger with Cadence Bancorporation in 2021, forming Cadence Bank. Under his leadership, Cadence has experienced transformative growth, enhanced its digital capabilities and deepened its commitment to community engagement.

Rollins is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University and the National Commercial Lending School at the University of Oklahoma. He currently serves on the board of directors and is a past chairman of North Mississippi Health Services, the largest rural-based healthcare system in the country, and leads Cadence’s corporate volunteer initiatives, in addition to his personal involvement with other civic and industry organizations.