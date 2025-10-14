The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action.

Transnational Criminal Organization-related Sanctions



Treasury targets Cambodia-based cybercrime network and financial facilitators: OFAC on Oct. 14, in coordination with the UK government, imposed sweeping sanctions on 146 individuals and entities linked to the Prince Group Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO). Led by Cambodian national Chen Zhi, this network operates large-scale online investment scams targeting U.S. and global citizens.

In a parallel action, FinCEN finalized a rule under Section 311 of the USA PATRIOT Act to sever the Huione Group, a Cambodia-based financial services conglomerate, from the U.S. financial system. Huione Group has laundered over $4 billion in illicit proceeds, including funds from cyber heists and virtual currency scams. Read more.

In related news, OFAC issued a general license authorizing the wind-down of certain transactions involving Prince Holding Group, Prince Bank Plc., Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Cambodia Group Co., Ltd, and any entities they majority-own.

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC removes Turkish shipyard from SDN List: OFAC on Oct. 9 removed Kuzey Star Shipyard—also known as North Star Shipyard—from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List under Executive Order 14024 related to Russia. The company, based in Istanbul, Turkey, had previously been designated for its ties to Russia’s state-owned Atomflot. Read more.