The Federal Reserve announced today that Fedwire Funds Service and National Settlement Service operations will be expanded to include Sundays and weekday holidays. The expansion will be implemented over several years, “no earlier than 2028 to ensure operational and industry readiness.”

Both FedWire and NSS currently operate Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Following the expansion, both services will run Sunday through Friday, including weekday holidays. The operating hours each day will remain the same, with the Fedwire Funds Service open 22 hours per day, and NSS open 21.5 hours per day.

“Moving forward, the board will monitor demand for a potential further expansion of operating hours to seven days per week. If the board decides in the future to propose such an expansion, it will seek public comment in a new proposal,” the Fed said in a statement.