The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 2.7% in October compared to the month prior, landing at 53.6, according to final results for the month. The October figure was down 24% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index fell 3% from the month prior, landing at 58.6, while the consumer expectations index decreased 2.7% to 50.3.
AMBA: 634,000 aided by Veteran Benefits Banking Program
Since its inception in 2019, the Veterans Benefits Banking Program has helped approximately 634,000 recipients switch from receiving their benefits from check or other means to direct deposit at a financial institution, the Association of Military Banks of...