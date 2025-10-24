The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% in September on a seasonally adjusted annual basis, after rising 0.4% in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Over the last 12 months, the all-items index increased 3%.
AMBA: 634,000 aided by Veteran Benefits Banking Program
Since its inception in 2019, the Veterans Benefits Banking Program has helped approximately 634,000 recipients switch from receiving their benefits from check or other means to direct deposit at a financial institution, the Association of Military Banks of...