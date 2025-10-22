Farmers National Banc Corp. in Canfield, Ohio, has agreed to buy Middlefield Banc Corp. in Middlefield, Ohio. The $5.4 billion-asset Farmers said in a press release that it will pay $299 million in stock for the $2 billion-asset Middlefield. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, priced Middlefield at 163.5% of its tangible book value.

Cornerstone Capital Bancorp in Houston has agreed to buy Peoples Bancorp in Lubbock, Texas. The companies expect to close the deal in the first quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Piper Holdings in Covington, Indiana, has agreed to buy Gifford Bancorp in Gifford, Illinois. Piper, the parent of the $669.5 million-asset Fountain Trust Co., did not disclose how much it will pay for the holding company of the $188.5 million-asset Gifford State Bank.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.