The American Bankers Association Foundation today announced the recipients of its 2025 ABA Foundation Community Commitment Awards. The prestigious annual awards recognize banks for extraordinary service to their local communities in seven specific categories, ranging from affordable housing to serving military families. The winners will be recognized at ABA’s Annual Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 21.

The selection committee, made up of independent, national experts in each category, reviewed bank nominations from across the country and chose winners based on specific criteria, including the creativity and thoughtfulness of the bank program. Community Commitment Award winners must embody banking at its best and demonstrate success in measurable terms.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate the 2025 Community Commitment Award winners for their outstanding service to customers and communities,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “This year’s honorees are powerful examples of what’s possible when financial institutions invest in people and lead with purpose, creativity and compassion. I encourage banks nationwide to explore how these programs might inspire similar efforts in their own communities.”

Affordable Housing : Woodforest National Bank, Woodlands, Texas. Woodforest partnered with the Housing Partnership Fund to create HPF FlexCap, a high-leverage bridge loan initiative preserving naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH). The program has financed over $145 million, preserving 1,342 affordable housing units across D.C., Md., N.Y., and Va.

Community and Economic Development : American Savings Bank, Honolulu, Hawaii. Hui Kapili is a free 10-week accelerator supporting Hawaii's construction-related small businesses. The program equips participants with strategic planning, financial management, and workforce development tools to strengthen the local housing pipeline and economy.

Financial Education : Amegy Bank, Houston, Texas. Amegy Bank's EnRiching Tomorrow program connects middle school students with entrepreneurs, athletes, and bankers to inspire financial literacy and educational success. Since 2022, it has reached more than 700 students across 21 schools with more than 4,000 volunteer hours.

Financial Inclusion : Androscoggin Bank, Lewiston, Maine. Androscoggin Bank's Accessible Islamic Home Finance Alternative provides Maine's growing Muslim community with a faith-aligned path to homeownership, removing barriers created by conventional interest-based mortgages. Created through collaboration with local nonprofit partners, the solution is designed to be both culturally responsive and financially sustainable. Since launch, it has helped numerous families move from renting to owning, enabling them to build equity, stability and long-term financial security.

Protecting Older Americans : Alliance Bank, Jackson, Missouri. Alliance Bank's grassroots fraud prevention initiative, led by its CEO, has reached more than 500 community members through presentations and real-life case studies. Focused on dignity and prevention, the program has helped stop more than $50,000 in fraud and raised awareness across customer demographics.

Supporting Military Families : S&T Bank, Indiana, Pennsylvania. S&T Bank supports military families through its employee-led Stars and Stripes ERG and sponsorship of the March of Dimes Military Baby Shower—the last of its kind in the U.S. The bank has donated thousands of volunteer hours and financial support to veterans and active-duty families across Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina.

: S&T Bank, Indiana, Pennsylvania. S&T Bank supports military families through its employee-led Stars and Stripes ERG and sponsorship of the March of Dimes Military Baby Shower—the last of its kind in the U.S. The bank has donated thousands of volunteer hours and financial support to veterans and active-duty families across Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina. Volunteerism: United Community Bank, Greenville, South Carolina. United Community Bank’s volunteer-driven Financial Literacy Month initiative mobilized nearly 2,000 employees across five states to deliver financial education to more than 31,000 students and adults. Supported by the Together for Good Council and the United Community Bank Foundation, the program combines education, charitable giving, and hands-on service to strengthen financial health and community resilience.

“We are incredibly proud of these banks and the tremendous difference they’ve made in their communities. They truly represent banking at its best,” said Lindsay Torrico, executive director of the ABA Foundation. “Each winner impressed us with their creativity, commitment and willingness to take on difficult challenges in the markets they serve.”

As part of the annual Community Commitment Award program, the ABA Foundation also honors an individual banker with the George Bailey Distinguished Service Award. The award is given to a non-CEO bank employee who demonstrates outstanding initiative, commitment to their customers and community, and the ability to inspire others. This year’s George Bailey Award winner is Jennell Huff, CRA/Community Outreach Coordinator at Bank of the Rockies in Montana. Huff is being recognized for her exceptional leadership in elder fraud prevention, financial education and community empowerment across Montana. Huff will also be honored at ABA’s Annual Convention.