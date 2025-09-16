The American Bankers Association today announced that six banks had received 2025 ABA Brand Slam awards, which recognize elite bank marketing strategies.

The awards were announced during the ABA Bank Marketing Conference in New Orleans. A volunteer panel of 75 Certified Financial Marketing Professional-credentialed experts judged the concept, strategy, creativity, execution and impact of entries in six different categories.

“Bank marketing is crucial for attracting and retaining customers in a competitive marketplace,” said Russell Davis, ABA’s executive vice president of member experience. “This year’s Brand Slam winners stand out for their highly creative approaches to connecting with their communities, personalizing customer experiences and building brand trust.”

The winners are:

Integrated marketing campaign: Bank of Guam, Hagåtña, Guam, for its campaign titled “Proud to Be Small Business.” Rooted in storytelling, the campaign promoted Bank of Guam’s commitment to small business banking by elevating the voices of local business owners who embody innovation, grit and community values.

Out-of-the-box idea: Summit Bank, Eugene, Oregon, for its “Do you want to Bank?” campaign. The bank produced a 3.5-minute film that paid tribute to Eugene’s culture, drawing inspiration from the University of Oregon’s iconic Nike “Shout” commercial and the classic movie Animal House, both shot locally.

Public relations/community engagement activity: First National Bank Texas, Killeen, Texas, for its “15 Years of Empowering Youth Entrepreneurs – Lemonade Day Fort Cavazos Area” initiative. Through this hands-on program, young participants learn how to start, own, and operate a lemonade stand, gaining valuable lessons in financial literacy, goal-setting, customer service and philanthropy.

Social media campaign: Queensborough National Bank and Trust, Augusta, Georgia, for its social media campaign titled “LOCAL Hats.” To tap into the energy and global spotlight of The Masters Tournament held in its hometown of Augusta, Queensborough National Bank launched a hyper-local social media campaign centered around a giveaway of a limited-edition “LOCAL” hat.

Video campaign: Citizens First Bank, The Villages, Florida, for its video campaign titled “Tre Mann’s Slam Dunk for Education: Buffalo Charity Checking.” The campaign raised awareness about the bank’s Buffalo Charity Checking accounts, created specifically to support students at The Villages High School. With every transaction made using this account, the bank donates $0.10 to the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation, and those funds are awarded to a graduating senior each year.

Website redesign: Mercantile Bank, Grand Rapids, Michigan, for its Mercbank.com redesign. The new site was designed to make it easier for customers and prospective customers to find what they need, provide a better navigation experience, and be responsive and mobile-friendly.

Watch videos of the award winners.