The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-0 today to issue a proposal to strengthen the Robocall Mitigation Database. ABA expressed support for the proposal in a letter sent in advance of the vote.

The RMD plays an important role in the FCC’s efforts to prevent criminals from placing calls to consumers that impersonate banks or other legitimate businesses. All voice service providers must register in the RMD and submit information on their practices to prevent the transmission of illegal calls over their networks.

However, the FCC concluded last year that, in the past, certain providers “have not demonstrated the requisite level of diligence in ensuring that information submitted to the database is accurate, complete, and up-to-date.”

The proposal would strengthen the RMD by clarifying which entities must file reports in the RMD, to require entities to file more specific information on their efforts to prevent the transmission of illegal calls, and to limit exemptions from filing requirements, among other steps. Significantly, the proposal also seeks comment on measures to prevent bad actor providers — and the individuals and entities leading those providers — from reentering the RMD after the FCC removes them.

“It is critical that providers file robust plans describing how they will prevent criminal callers from accessing the provider’s network, and that the commission hold providers accountable for following their plans and prevent bad actors from reentering the RMD under a new corporate identity,” ABA said in its letter.