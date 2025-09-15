The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.

Belarus-related Sanctions

OFAC issues General License 11 – Belavia Belarusian Airlines: OFAC issued General License 11, authorizing transactions involving Open Joint Stock Company Belavia Belarusian Airlines and entities it owns (50% or more), under the Belarus Sanctions Regulations (BSR). This license does not unblock property or authorize transactions involving other blocked persons under the BSR. Read more.

Iran-related and Counterrorism Sanctions

OFAC targets Iran-backed Houthi networks: On Sept. 11, OFAC designated 32 individuals and entities and identified four vessels in its largest sanctions action to date targeting Ansarallah (the Houthis). The sanctions target global networks involved in illicit fundraising, smuggling, and weapons procurement, spanning Yemen, China, the UAE, and the Marshall Islands. Read more.

Sudan-related Sanctions

OFAC sanctions Sudanese Islamist actors: On Sept. 12 OFAC sanctioned Gebreil Ibrahim Mohamed Fediel and the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade for their roles in Sudan’s civil war and ties to Iran. This action aims to limit Islamist influence, disrupt Iran’s regional destabilization efforts, and support peace and stability in Sudan. Read more.