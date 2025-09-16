Builder confidence in the market for single-family homes held steady in September at 32, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. The current sales conditions index was unchanged at 34, sales expectations in the next six months rose two points to 45 and traffic of prospective buyers declined one point to 21.
House committee advances four ABA-backed bills
The House Financial Services Committee advanced four bills supported by ABA, covering topics ranging from stress testing to community banks.