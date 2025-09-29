The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced today that it is seeking public input on a proposed survey about the costs of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism compliance for nonbank financial institutions.

The proposed survey seeks to gather information on the direct compliance costs incurred by nonbank FIs – such as casinos and card clubs, money services businesses, insurance companies and others – with AML/CFT compliance requirements. Responses will aid in understanding the financial effects of AML/CFT regulations and will be used to shape deregulatory proposals consistent with the Trump administration’s priorities, according to FinCEN.

Responses will not be used for supervisory or enforcement purposes, FinCEN said. Written comments must be submitted by Dec. 1.