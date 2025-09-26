The FDIC today announced the appointment of five individuals to serve in senior leadership positions.
- Ryan Billingsley was appointed director of the FDIC’s Division of Risk Management Supervision, overseeing the agency’s safety and soundness examination and supervision of insured commercial banks and savings institutions. He has served as acting Director of RMS since March and previously served as deputy director of capital markets and accounting policy.
- Matthew Reed was appointed FDIC general counsel. Reed has served as acting general counsel since January and previously was an executive in the Legal Division’s Emerging Technology, Anti-Money Laundering/Cyber Fraud Policy Group.
- Alex LePore was appointed deputy to the chairman for policy. Mr. LePore rejoined the FDIC in January 2024 as a deputy to the vice chairman and has continued to serve as a policy advisor to the acting chairman
- Mark Handzlik was appointed special advisor to the chairman. Handzlik was appointed as a deputy to the vice chairman in January 2023 and has continued to serve as a key policy advisor to the acting chairman.
- Dan Marcotte was appointed FDIC ombudsman, serving as an independent and confidential liaison between the agency and any person or entity experiencing problems with the FDIC’s supervisory, examination or resolution activities. Marcotte served as acting ombudsman starting in May and has been the Chicago regional ombudsman since December 2014.