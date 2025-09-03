New orders of manufactured goods decreased $7.8 billion, or 1.3%, from the prior month to $603.6 billion in July, the Commerce Department said. Shipments of manufactured goods increased $5.3 billion or 0.9% to $608.3 billion, while inventories increased $2.6 billion, or 0.3%, to $948.8 billion.
Beige Book: Little change in recent economic activity
Most of the 12 Federal Reserve districts reported little or no change in economic activity since July, with the four that differed reporting modest growth, according to the Fed’s sixth Beige Book report of the year.