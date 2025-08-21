Two senators are seeking public input on the National Flood Insurance Program as Congress considers legislation to reauthorize and possibly reform the program.

In a joint letter, Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Corey Booker (D-N.J.) request answers to 46 questions covering various aspects of the NFIP, including reauthorization, mandatory purchase requirement, continuous coverage requirements, and NFIP coverage limits. They note that lawmakers will soon consider the National Flood Insurance Reauthorization and Reform Act of 2023 (S. 2142) and would like feedback on which provisions of the bill are most important and which are problematic.

“Trustworthy data and research with proper citations will be especially appreciated, as they help ensure that decisions made about the NFIP’s future are based on sound policy analysis,” they said. “In addition, we welcome any suggestions for alternative language or policy approaches that you believe would improve the NFIP.”

Given the Sept. 30 expiration of the current NFIP authorization, it is unlikely that reform legislation will be enacted before another short-term extension is necessary. However, lawmakers will continue to explore long-term solutions.