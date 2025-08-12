The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.7 points in July to 100.3, slightly above the 52-year average of 98, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. At the same time, the Uncertainty Index increased by eight points to 97. Twenty-one percent of small-business owners reported labor quality as their single most important problem, up five points from June and ranking as the top problem.

The net percent of owners expecting better business conditions rose 14 points from June to a net 36%, seasonally adjusted, according to NFIB. Sixteen percent reported that it is a good time to expand their businesses.