New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $8.8 billion or 2.8% in July to $302.8 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The drop followed a 9.4% June decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.1%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 2.5%. Transportation equipment led the decline, $10.9 billion or 9.7% to $101.7 billion.

