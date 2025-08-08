Fed survey: CDFIs planning for growth despite uncertainty
Many CDFIs are planning to expand in the near future despite resource challenges and uncertainty about government policy, according to preliminary results from a Federal Reserve survey.
President Trump announced that he will nominate economist Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board seat most recently held by former Governor Adriana Kugler.
Executive order directs federal agencies to investigate whether financial institutions denied services to customers because of their political beliefs or because they were engaged in certain business activities, such as cryptocurrency. ABA and associations said it will help...
President Trump issued an executive order directing the Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer to explore allowing the use of cryptocurrency and other alternative assets in 401(k) plans.
Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.8% in June and 2.3% during the second quarter of 2025, the Federal Reserve reported.
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.63% this week. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.75%.
