Powell suggests ‘adjusting’ Fed’s monetary policy stance
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell today that risks to the U.S. labor market are rising, signaling a possible shift in the Fed’s approach to monetary policy moving forward.
The CFPB is seeking public comment on the costs and challenges of enforcing the Dodd-Frank Act’s data sharing requirements as it considers new rulemaking to implement the law.
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.58% this week. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.69%.
Existing home sales rose 2% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.01 million, the National Association of Realtors reported. Sales also increased 0.8% from a year ago.
Two senators are seeking public input on the National Flood Insurance Program as Congress considers legislation to reauthorize and possibly reform the program.
Younger generations are saving more money by making trade-offs to limit their spending, according to a new survey by Santander Bank.
