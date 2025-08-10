SPONSORED CONTENT PRESENTED BY JACK HENRY™

With growing non-interest expenses and loan-loss provisions putting downward pressure on net income, community banks are feeling a renewed urgency to operate more efficiently.

In fact, efficiency has officially taken center stage – emerging as the top strategic priority for the first time ever, with 54% of bank CEOs naming it their primary focus.

As a key revenue driver for community banks, loan processes are the first place to look.

With hopes that the Fed will lower interest rates in 2025 to boost loan growth, portfolios are expected to increase 5.8% for small financial institutions. But when lending volumes increase, your loan origination system needs to be ready. Improving your lending process will make your bank more competitive, more efficient, and more profitable.

Let’s explore 10 must-haves when it comes to evaluating a new loan origination system (LOS):

Flexible loan documentation management: The ability to manage loan documentation seamlessly, whether online or offline, is crucial for ensuring efficiency and compliance. Integrated CRM capabilities: Create a holistic approach for customer interaction and service delivery by incorporating customer relationship management functionalities within your LOS. Mobile-first, omni-channel experience: A seamless experience across multiple channels with a strong focus on mobile accessibility is essential for meeting the expectations of today’s borrowers. Data-driven workflow configuration: Configurable workflows driven by data not only simplify loan processing but also enable adaptive decision-making based on real-time insights. Seamless integration with data sources: Integration with core banking platforms, credit bureaus, and other relevant systems supports smooth data exchange – boosting both operational efficiency and decision-making. Automated decision making: The ability to automate loan decisions expedites the approval process and reduces dependency on manual underwriting – improving overall efficiency. Comprehensive reporting and analytics: Access to comprehensive reporting and analytics tools provides valuable insights into lending activities, portfolio performance, and compliance status – facilitating more informed decision-making. Dedicated support and training: Thorough technical support services, comprehensive training programs, and user-friendly documentation are essential for maximizing user adoption and optimizing system utilization. Vendor reputation and experience: Evaluating vendor experience, industry reputation, and client references helps establish a reliable partnership and supports long-term success. Commitment to innovation: Understanding your technology partner’s product roadmap and dedication to ongoing innovation are vital for staying competitive and future-ready.

By prioritizing these key features, your lending team can confidently navigate and adopt a new LOS – unlocking greater efficiency, stronger accountholder satisfaction, and long-term success no matter what the future holds.

