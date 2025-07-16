The Producer Price Index for final demand was unchanged in June, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices increased 0.3% in May and declined 0.3% in April. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand rose 2.3% for the 12 months ended in June.

In June, a 0.3% advance in prices for final demand goods offset a 0.1% decrease in the index for final demand services.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services were unchanged in June after inching up 0.1% in May. For the 12 months ended June, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 2.5%.

Prices for final demand goods rose 0.3% in June, the largest increase since moving up 0.3% in February. Over half of the broad-based advance in June can be traced to the index for final demand goods less foods and energy, which climbed 0.3%. Prices for final demand energy and for final demand foods also rose, 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

The index for final demand services edged down 0.1% in June, following a 0.4% increase in May. Leading the decrease, the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing declined 0.1%. Prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services fell 0.9%, while margins for final demand trade services were unchanged.

