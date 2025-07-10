The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.72% this week, up from last week when it was 6.67%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.89%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.86%, up from last week when it was 5.8%. A year ago, the rate was 6.17%.
ABA donates to Texas flood relief efforts, urges bankers to contribute
ABA will donate $10,000 to Texas Bankers Foundation to assist with immediate disaster response and recovery following the recent catastrophic flooding in Central Texas.