The Treasury Department today named Dietrich Douglas as acting director of the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund following the resignation of Director Pravina Raghavan, who served in the role for a little more than a year.

Douglas has been the CDFI Fund’s legal counsel since 2023, according to a Treasury Department statement. Before that, he was a branch chief within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Medicare Operations Division.

Raghavan was appointed CDFI Fund director in March 2024, having previously served as the director of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership in the National Institute of Standards and Technology. In a statement, Alex Smith, deputy assistant secretary for community and economic development, thanked Raghavan for her leadership.