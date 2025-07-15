The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% in June on a seasonally adjusted annual basis, after rising 0.1% in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.7%.

The index for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI”, rose 0.2% in June, following a 0.1% increase in May, and 2.9% over the last 12 months.

The index for shelter rose 0.2% in June and was the primary factor in the all items monthly increase. The food index increased 0.3% as both of its major components, the index for food at home rose 0.3% and the index for food away from home rose 0.4% in June. The energy index increased 0.9% in June after falling 1.0% in May.

Three of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased in June, while the other three declined. The index for nonalcoholic beverages rose 1.4% in June, as the index for coffee increased 2.2%. The fruits and vegetables index rose 0.9% percent over the month, as the citrus fruits index increased 2.3%. The index for other food at home increased 0.2% in June.

The energy index rose 0.9% in June as the gasoline index increased 1.0% over the month. The index for food increased 0.3% as the index for food at home rose 0.3% and the index for food away from home rose 0.4% in June.

Read the BLS release.