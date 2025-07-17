Business inventories in May came in at $2.66 trillion, virtually unchanged from the month prior but up 1.7% from a year ago, the Commerce Department said. Trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments were $1.91 trillion, down 0.4% from the month prior but up 3.1% from a year ago.
House passes bills on stablecoins, digital assets, CBDCs
The House voted in favor of two bills to create a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins and digital assets. House members also voted in favor of a separate bill to ban the Federal Reserve from issuing a CBDC.