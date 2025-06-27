According to new data from Blackbaud, finance and insurance was a leading industry in corporate social responsibility in 2024, giving back to local and global communities. Financial institutions are at the forefront in volunteering engagement at 22.2%, nearly a 50% increase from 2023.

Finance and insurance was also the industry with the second-most number of individual grants awarded to nonprofits in 2024. The combined contributions of the employees, with the second-highest industry average for annual employee donation per donor, paired with one of the highest average annual company matching per participant rates, put the finance and insurance industry at the top of employee engagement.

One of the corporations spotlighted in the report was Liberty Bank of Middletown, Connecticut, who achieved a 100% volunteering engagement rate among employees. Employees are offered 30 hours of paid time off for volunteering, showcasing the company’s commitment to their communities.