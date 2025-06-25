Sales of new single-family houses in May 2025 were at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 623,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 13.7% below the April 2025 rate of 772,000 and is 6.3% below the May 2024 rate of 665,000.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of May 2025 was 507,000. This is 1.4% above the April 2025 estimate of 500,000 and is 8.1% above the May 2024 estimate of 469,000

The median sales price of new houses sold in May 2025 was $426,600 up 3.7% from the April 2025 price of $411,400, and is 3.0% above the May 2024 price of $414,300.

The average sales price of new houses sold in May 2025 was $522,200. This is 2.2% above the April 2025 price of $511,200, and is 4.6% above the May 2024 price of $499,300.

Read the Census/HUD release.